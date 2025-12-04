Chair of Kings County Conservative Party battles Parkinson’s with the help of boxing

She’s fighting the good fight.

Chairperson of the Kings County Conservative Party Fran Vella-Marrone was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease two years ago.

She is now boxing to help her combat the disease. Recently, she was at Gleason’s Gym, 130 Water St., training and discussing how the activity is helping in her therapy.

“Every day, Parkinson’s disease is putting people like me under attack, but I’m fighting back with non-combat boxing,” she said. “It is one of the best therapies you can have for Parkinson’s Disease. It helps with stability and eye coordination, memory, and most importantly, it’s a high-intensity workout that helps with dopamine that we all need in our bodies.”

Fran Vella-Marrone boxing. Photos courtesy of Fran Vella-Marrone

According to Mayo Clinic’s website, Parkinson’s disease is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time. The nervous system is a network of nerve cells that controls many parts of the body, including movement.

“An estimated 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson’s disease (PD). This number is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030,” stated Parkinson’s Foundation.

Vella-Marrone has been training with former professional boxer Gary Stark Jr., who was assigned to her by Punch 4 Parkinson’s, an organization focused on developing, implementing and funding non-combat boxing programs for those suffering from the disease.

“She’s unbelievable, one of the strongest people I’ve ever met in my life and I’m so privileged to be in her space of kicking butt every time we work out,” said Stark Jr. “I don’t even know what to say. I’m at a loss for words. All I know is she’s one of the nicest, strongest people I’ve ever met in my life.”

“He is talented, patient, supportive and motivating,” she said of him. “I couldn’t ask for a better trainer or friend.”

Vella-Marrone graduated from St. Patrick Catholic Academy, Bishop Kearney High School and St. John’s University.

Fran Vella-Marrone



Eagle Urban Media/file photo

She also served as president of the Dyker Heights Civic Association.

“I encourage those who are affected by Parkinson’s Disease to participate in non-combat boxing,” she said. “The results are real and truly life-changing. Contact Punch 4 Parkinson’s and request their assistance in getting a professional trainer. They will match you up with a trainer free of charge.”



She also asked people to donate to the organization.

“You will change lives,” she said.