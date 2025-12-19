Cops honored at annual Police Appreciation Luncheon 

Brooklyn NYPD officers were honored during the 2025 Police Appreciation Luncheon at the Health Essential Association, 2336 86th St, Dec. 17.

Elected officials and community leaders joined officers and detectives who were honored.

“The 2025 Police Appreciation Luncheon was a tremendous success, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make this event meaningful and memorable,” wrote the Local Community Patrol’s Facebook page. “We proudly congratulate and honor our outstanding law enforcement honorees, whose dedication, leadership, and commitment to community safety continue to make a lasting impact.

Brooklyn officers were honored during the 2025 Police Appreciation Luncheon. Photos courtesy of U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

President of the Health Essential Association Lina Chen presented awards. The nonprofit organization’s goal is to provide information about public services that are available to immigrant communities.

“I congratulate this year’s honorees from the NYPD including the 62nd and 68th precincts serving my district,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. “We join Health Essential Association in thanking them for their service and unwavering commitment to our community. I am proud to have also supported these brave men and women by securing millions in federal funding for vehicles, equipment, K-9s, counterterrorism operations, and more.”

“I was happy to attend the Police Appreciation Luncheon alongside my elected friends and colleagues, honoring the dedicated men and women of law enforcement who keep our communities safe every day,” said Assemblymember Michael Novakhov. “It was an honor to present Assembly citations to outstanding officers in recognition of their service, professionalism, and commitment to our city. Thank you to Lina Chen for hosting this meaningful event and for her continued support of our law enforcement community.”

Brooklyn officers were honored during the 2025 Police Appreciation Luncheon. Photos courtesy of Assemblymember Michael Novakhov Facebook

The honorees included: Deputy Inspector Joseph J. Antonio, Commanding Officer, 61st Precinct; Detective Specialist Lauren Au, Community Affairs, 61st Precinct; Lieutenant Frank P. Cinolauro, NYPD 62nd Precinct; Officer Eduard P. Nogol, Community Affairs, 62nd Precinct; Detective Specialist Tricia P. Navarrocaraballo, Community Affairs, 63rd Precinct; Deputy Inspector Kenneth Herrarte, Commanding Officer, 66th Precinct; Police Officer Mina S. Ghandour, Community Affairs, 68th Precinct; Police Officer Susan D. Alexander, Community Affairs, 72nd Precinct; Major Henry Chen, Commanding Officer, Bronx Family Court & President, NYS Courts Asian Jade Society; and Chief Gloria T. Frank, Chief of Agency Affairs, Port Authority Police Department.

Members of the 62nd Precinct wrote on X they were honored that some officers received the Community Recognition Award.

“Congratulations to all the recipients,” wrote the 62nd Precinct on X. “We thank Lina for hosting the event and we sincerely appreciate your hard work.”