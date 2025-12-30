Demolition taking place at former Century 21 site

Demolition is well underway on the former Century 21 building in Bay Ridge.

On Dec. 29, heavy construction took place at the former department store on 86th Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues.

Scaffolding was seen being set up on the former storefront last month.

A look at demolition at the old Century 21 site in Bay Ridge. Photos courtesy of Arlene Severet

In July, MCB Real Estate and Osiris Ventures made a joint acquisition of the 86th Street space St. for $47.5 million with plans to redevelop it.

MCB said it plans to begin announcing retailers soon, with additional store announcements rolling out throughout 2026. They added the project will be anchored by a full-service grocer.

In a separate project, Crain’s reported the Abed family purchased the final part of the former department store, 423 88th Street, in October for $28 million from the Gindi family, which owned the building and Century 21. The Abed family revealed that the first floor of the two-story building next to the six-level parking lot will become a SuperFresh Superstore and will be open this spring.