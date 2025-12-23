DOT installs speed bump on Bay Ridge street following October car crash

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) installed a speed bump on the same Bay Ridge street where an accident occurred and left two Xaverian students hospitalized in October.



The DOT completed the safety measure on Narrows Ave. between 81st and 82nd streets

Dec. 18.

The installation comes after students and parents created a petition to urge local leaders to install a speed bump and provide community education on street safety.

A speed bump was installed on Narrows Ave, between 81st and 82nd streets. Photo courtesy of State Sen. Andrew Gounardes Facebook

“Safety is the top priority of the New York City Department of Transportation,” a spokesperson said. “We review all community requests.”

The petition, which had over 1,300 signatures, was addressed to elected officials, including State Sen. Andrew Gounardes.

“I’m thrilled to share that my team successfully fought to get a new speed bump on Narrows Ave between 81st and 82nd Streets here in Bay Ridge,” he wrote on Facebook. “This fall, two teenagers walking home from school here were hit by a reckless driver who swerved onto the sidewalk. A huge thank you to the local students and parents who organized to make this happen. Now, the street will be safer for all of us.”

The crash hospitalized two Xaverian students. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

He also noted that the speed bump will be painted in the coming week.

Cops said Oct. 10 at 2:50 p.m., a female, 18, was driving a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and crashed into a 2019 Nissan Sentra operated by a woman, 65, east on Narrows Avenue and 81st Street. The 18-year-old driver’s vehicle then hit three parked cars and two 16-year-old girls before coming to a stop.

EMS took the teens to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where one was in critical condition and the other was stable.

Last month, friends and family told The Tablet that one of the victims was still hospitalized, while the other had since returned to school.