Hanukkah Party held on eighth night in Brighton Beach

The annual Hanukkah Party was held at the Chabad Oceanview Jewish Center, 3100 Brighton Fourth St., Dec. 21.

The day featured a concert, Kosher food, the lighting of the center’s Menorah for the eighth night and was led by Rabbi David Okunov.

“Illuminating Brighton Beach with the Bright Glow at the Menorah Plaza on Brighton 4th Street,” stated the center’s Facebook page. “During these darkest times of the year, we come together to celebrate and add light.”

The Chabad Oceanview Jewish Center held its annual Hanukkah Party. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny attended and handed a Citation to Okunov.

“A wonderful afternoon at the Ocean View Jewish Center’s Chanukkah Party with an amazing concert, food, and a beautiful Menorah,” said Brook-Krasny. “Thank you to Rabbi David Okunov, Michael Bratslavsky and the entire congregation.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta