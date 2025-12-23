Maimonides looks to join NYC Health + Hospitals in the coming months

Maimonides has announced Dec. 22 they are close to merging with NYC Health + Hospitals (NYC H+H).

According to its website, NYC H+H is the nation’s largest municipal health care delivery system in the United States, “dedicated to providing the highest quality health care services to all New Yorkers with compassion, dignity and respect, and regardless of immigration status or ability to pay.”

Tina Lee, Director of Strategic Communications for the hospital, said that in the last few weeks, Maimonides Health and NYC H+H have taken steps toward Maimonides joining the city’s public hospital system.

A ceremony was held for the opening of the Children’s Emergency Department at Maimonides Health in October. Photos courtesy of Maimonides Health

Maimonides hopes to finalize the deal in the coming months.

“This presents a historic opportunity for Maimonides to expand our capacity to deliver high-quality care, meet the growing needs of our communities, and strengthen our financial position at a time when federal cuts threaten to reduce support for safety net hospitals,” she said. “By joining NYC H+H, Maimonides will receive up to $2.2 billion over five years in a state grant announced in October and millions of dollars a year in additional Medicaid revenue by accessing higher reimbursement rates available to public hospitals.

“We continue to work with NYC H+H and our stakeholders toward a final deal that grows our current clinical collaboration and expands access to the award-winning, culturally responsive care that our patients and communities have come to expect from Maimonides.”

In October, Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled transformative investments in six new partnerships, including Maimonides and NYC H+H, between safety net hospitals and health care organizations under the Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program.

Last month, Crain’s reported that NYC Health + Hospitals’ board of directors voted to move forward with a takeover of Maimonides Medical Center, despite a lawsuit by seven hospital board members threatening the deal from happening.