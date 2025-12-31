Man nabs play money from boy on 42nd Street

A crook stole a boy’s play money in Borough Park on Dec. 25.

Police said at 5:55 p.m., a man approached the 10-year-old victim on 42nd Street between 15th and 16th avenues, nabbed the fake dollars from him and fled.

The boy was not injured during the crime.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, a black hat and black sneakers.

