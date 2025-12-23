Mass held for slain detectives Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu 

A memorial mass was held for NYPD Detectives Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7201 15th Ave., Dec. 20 for the 11th anniversary of their deaths.

Liu lived in Bensonhurst and Ramos grew up in Sunset Park.

The two 84th Precinct cops were murdered in their car in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Dec. 20, 2014. Ismaaiyl Brinsley, a 28-year-old Brooklyn native and Baltimore resident, shot them both in the head through the passenger-side window. Brinsley later shot himself to death in a nearby subway station.

NYPD Detectives Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu. Photo courtesy of NYPD

“Two heroes, forever linked by sacrifice,” wrote the NYC Police Benevolent Association

on Facebook. “Two families still mourn a father, a husband, and a son. Today, we remembered our 84 Pct. brothers, Police Officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, and renewed our promise to carry on their legacies and care for their families as if they are our own.”

A memorial mass was held for NYPD Detectives Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Photos courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan Facebook

“11 Years. Never Forgotten,” stated the Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation. “Today, and every day, we pause to remember the lives of Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu. Two heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, leaving behind families forever changed and a city forever impacted.

“Their courage, their service, and their love for this city continue to live on — not only in our hearts, but in every act of kindness, unity, and purpose carried out in their honor.

We remember. We honor. We will never forget.

In 2024, P.S. 331, the Detective Wenjian Liu School for Civics and Entrepreneurship was the first Brooklyn school named for an Asian-American person.

“Today and every day, the NYPD vows to honor these heroes as we #NeverForget the sacrifice they made for the city of New York,” wrote the NYPD on X.