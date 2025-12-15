Narrows Community Theater presents ‘Home, Love, Family: A Winter Concert’ and ‘Anastasia’ for holiday season

It was double the fun as Narrows Community Theater (NCT) presented two productions during the holiday season.

On Dec. 6 at the Fort Hamilton Army Base Theater, 403 John Warren Ave., the nonprofit organization premiered “Home, Love, Family: A Winter Concert.” The one-hour holiday show featured young performers from recent NCT productions and a mix of holiday music and scene work. Performances ranged from winter favorites to moments from “Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Frozen.”

NCT Treasurer Raj Kalra directed and produced the show, which he said was very special to him. Last year, they created a 40-minute holiday pre-show ahead of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and the response was positive.

‘Home, Love, Family: A Winter Concert’ brought the holiday spirit.

Photos courtesy of Narrows Community Theater ‘Home, Love, Family: A Winter Concert’ brought the holiday spirit.

Photos courtesy of Narrows Community Theater

“Our audience loves the holidays and supporting our NCT kids, so continuing that combination felt like a natural next step,” he said. “We wanted to do the same with Anastasia this year, but that production proved too massive to add a pre-show onto. I’m humbled that the NCT Board gave me the opportunity to pitch a standalone holiday show based on a script I co-wrote, and to not only produce it but also step in as a first-time director.”

He also described where the title came from.

‘Home, Love, Family: A Winter Concert’ brought the holiday spirit.

Photos courtesy of Narrows Community Theater ‘Home, Love, Family: A Winter Concert’ brought the holiday spirit.

Photos courtesy of Narrows Community Theater

“I truly believe the words home, love, and family are what NCT is about and what this holiday season is about,” he said. “Mostly this is about celebrating these kids and the season through song. If these are some of the next generations of NCT, I feel very good about the future of our theater.

The concert was also performed on Dec. 13.

NCT also premiered “Anastasia” at Fort Hamilton Army Base Theater Dec. 5.

Photos courtesy of Narrows Community Theater

Photos courtesy of Narrows Community Theater

The Broadway musical tells the thrilling adventure of a brave young woman attempting to discover her true identity while escaping the shadows of her past. It is inspired by the animated film.

The show was directed and choreographed by Chris Carver with musical direction by Cara Lorraine.

Narrows Community Theater presented its adaptation of ‘Anastasia.’



Photos courtesy of Narrows Community Theater

“I pitched Anastasia to NCT because I saw a tremendous opportunity to reach our diverse South Brooklyn audience—particularly our large Russian-speaking community—while bringing this winter-coded, iconic piece of intellectual property to the stage,” Kalra said. “The chance to collaborate again with director Chris Carver and my producing partner Steve Jacobs, after our success last winter with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, was something I couldn’t pass up.”