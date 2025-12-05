Owl’s Head Park brightens the holidays with its tree lighting ceremony

‘Tis the season for tree lightings, and Bay Ridge has provided the holiday cheer.

The annual Owl’s Head Park Christmas Tree Lighting was held Dec. 3.

As usual, the festive evening included performances, an appearance from Santa who gave out gifts to the kids in attendance, snacks and hot cocoa from local businesses and, of course, the tree lighting.

The Bay Ridge Dancers performed.

Performances included DJ Justice, Guild for Exceptional Children Carolers, P.S. 185 Choir, and Bay Ridge Ballet.

A big annual party was held at Owl’s Head Park for the tree lighting. Photos courtesy of Bay Ridge Cares

The evening was presented by Bay Ridge Cares.

“It was a beautiful night in Owls Head Park, and seeing more than 250 of our neighbors come together was truly heartwarming,” said Karen Tadross, president of the organization. “Families, kids, community groups, our performers, Santa, and all our community partners helped bring the magic to life. Nights like this remind us what Bay Ridge is all about — showing up for each other, celebrating together, and creating moments that make our neighborhood feel like home. A huge thank-you to everyone who came out and helped make the night so special — we couldn’t have done it without you.”

The event marks the second tree lighting for the neighborhood this year. On Dec. 1, the Merchants of Third Avenue hosted its tree lighting outside The Corner restaurant, 8602 Third Ave.

