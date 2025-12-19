St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church hosts annual Christmas Spectacular

St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 9511 4th Ave., held its annual Christmas Spectacular Dec. 16.

The tradition attracted a big crowd as students from St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy performed a concert.

Afterwards, Santa Claus arrived in a horse-drawn carriage and fireworks lit up the sky above the parish.

Father Brian P. Dowd, pastor at the church, said the night was special for the neighborhood.

Santa Claus greets people during the festive event. Photos courtesy of Father Randy Nguyen

“The St. Patrick’s Christmas Spectacular is a beautiful reminder that Christmas is about coming together as a community,” he told this paper. “Through music, prayer, and joy, we celebrate the birth of Christ while highlighting the incredible gifts of our children, families, and parish community. It’s a night that lifts hearts, brings hope, and reminds us why this season is so special.”

“Thank you to everyone who joined us for Santa’s arrival, the fireworks, and a joyful evening together,” said the church’s Facebook page. “A wonderful reminder of the joy, light, and community we share as we prepare for Christmas.”

Fireworks lit the sky in Bay Ridge as St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church held its annual Christmas Spectacular. Photos courtesy of Father Randy Nguyen

Richie Barsamian, community affairs director for Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny, attended

the celebration and met with the parents and Dowd to thank them for the celebration.

“Thank you to everyone at St. Patrick’s Church and school for making this event possible, and thank you to the 68th Precinct for keeping everyone safe,” said Brook-Krasny.