State Sen. Chan honors Faicco’s Pork Store

The Proclamation states the store was honored for its decades of exceptional service, tradition and culinary excellence in Brooklyn

A New York State Senate Proclamation was given to Faicco’s Pork Store, 6511 11th Ave., for its recognition of its decades of service, tradition, and culinary excellence in Dyker Heights.

State Sen. Steve Chan presented the award to the family and workers at the store Dec. 6.

“Faicco’s Pork Store is more than a business,” Chan explained. “It is a living piece of New York history. For generations, the Faicco family has represented the best of our immigrant story. Through hard work, family pride, and a commitment to quality, they have created a place where neighbors from every background come together to share food, culture, and community.”

Italian immigrant Eduardo Faicco opened the first store on Elizabeth Street in Manhattan in the early 1900s. He moved to another location at 260 Bleecker St. in 1943 that remains in operation.

In a 1975 New York Times article, Eduardo’s granddaughter Ann spoke about how the family business started.

The Faicco family was given a New York State Senate Proclamation by State Sen. Steve Chan. Photos courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan’s office

“My family has always said that in 1900 when they lived on the East Side, my grandfather went to a sausage shop near his home and placed an order,” she told the Times. “When he got home, he found that splinter in one of the sausage links. He was furious. He went back to the shop and told the owner, and an argument followed. My grandfather walked out, telling the man he knew nothing about sausage‐making in the first place, that he planned to open his own shop and run him out of business. Which, they say, he did. He opened that year on Elizabeth Street on the Lower East Side.”

Faicco’s Pork Store Image via Google Maps

His son Joseph expanded the business to Brooklyn. The fourth generation of the family currently runs the Dyker Heights location, including Louis, Edward, and Matthew Faicco.

Chan said that for decades, the eatery has upheld old-world traditions by crafting handmade sausages, curing meats, and preparing classic Italian specialties.

“Small, family-run businesses like Faicco’s are the backbone of our neighborhoods,” Chan said. “They create jobs, preserve culture, and give our communities their character. Honoring the Faicco family is a way of honoring all the hardworking small business owners who make Brooklyn such a special place to live.”