Thief steals donated gifts for kids from Toys for Tots box in pol’s office

Bah humbug!

A thief went into Assemblymember William Colton’s office, 155 Kings Highway, and stole donated gifts from its Toys for Tots box Dec. 11, said the pol.

The person took the toys from the office’s anteroom. Colton said the box of toys was going to be collected just days before the box was scheduled to be picked up for distribution to children in need.

Colton described the incident as frustrating.

“Generous people have been leaving these toys so that children whose parents might not be able to afford to buy presents could enjoy some holiday magic,” he said. “Now, with just a short time to go before the toys are to be picked up to be given out, we are starting over again, hoping to collect as many toys as possible so that children who would receive them will not be disappointed.”

The box was placed in the anteroom to make it easier for people making donations to run in and drop their contributions inside.

After the theft, the box was moved into the main office space, where staffers can make sure the theft doesn’t happen again.

Good Samaritans are expected to provide a big donation of toys soon to make up for the loss.

“We don’t know why someone chose to steal toys donated to be given to children who are less fortunate, but we have learned, since the unfortunate event, that other people are truly giving,” Colton continued. “In the last couple of days, there has been an outpouring of support that warms my heart, and I hope, when this is over, that we have a lot more toys for these children than we would have had the theft not occurred. And, indeed, we will do everything we can to make sure that the children don’t lose out because of this.”

Locals responded to the news on Councilmember Susan Zhuang’s Facebook page.

“Omg what is this world coming to,” wrote one person.

“That’s unacceptable, wrote another.

People can donate toys at the office until Dec. 19.

Toys for Tots is an initiative of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that began in 1947. In 1991, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation started as a non-profit organization.