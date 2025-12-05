Vigil held at Seth Low Park for victims of Hong Kong’s high-rise apartment fire

A vigil was held at Seth Low Park, 7217 Bay Parkway, on Dec. 3 for the people who died in Hong Kong’s high-rise apartment blaze last month.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the death toll rose to 159 as of Dec. 3. Authorities arrested six people on suspicion of deactivating some fire alarms during maintenance work at the housing complex.

Locals, elected officials, police officers, community leaders gathered with signs, candles and led in prayer.

People attend the vigil for lives lost in the massive Hong Kong apartment fire. Photos courtesy of Councilmember Susan Zhuang’s office

“I interned in Hong Kong for half of a year,” said Councilmember Susan Zhuang. “I know many here with family still in Hong Kong. This horrific tragedy has captured international attention, but in my district, it feels personal. We are here in New York City, but all of us are with the families grieving in Hong Kong.”

The AP also reported that the housing complex consisted of eight buildings with almost 2,000 apartments housing about 4,800 residents, including many elderly people. It was built in the 1980s and had recently been undergoing a major renovation.

During the vigil, there was a prayer from Master Yan Ru and a group performance of Under the Lion Mountain.

“Tonight, the theme was unity and resilience,” said 47 Assembly District Co-leader Larry He. “We demonstrated unity and Hong Kong demonstrated resilience. Hong Kong will not be weaker; it will only be stronger. That will also be the case for our community. Let’s work together to create a supportive environment for all of us to process grief, to share emotions, to find solace, and form solidarity.”

Some of the groups that attended the event included United Chinese Association of Brooklyn, Chinese American Social Services, Chinese Sen Council, Marks Edith Jewish Community House of Bensonhurst, and Be Proud Inc. Representatives from the Brooklyn Borough President’s Office, State Senator Sam Sutton’s Office, the Italian American Federation of Brooklyn, and NYPD also attended.

“Your 62 Precinct Community Affairs Officers attended a memorial vigil for the Wang Fuk Court fire, in Hong Kong,” wrote the 62nd Precinct on X. “We offer our heartfelt prayers for the victims, their families, and friends. We also express our sincerest gratitude for the fire, police, and ambulance services.”

A woman takes photos of the charred buildings after a deadly fire that started Wednesday at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong’s New Territories, Friday, Nov. 28 2025. Photo: Ng Han Guan/AP





“In this tremendous tragedy, we stand in solidarity with the grieving people of Hong Kong,” said Assemblymember William Colton. “While we are thousands of miles away, we mourn with the victims, those who have been injured and those who have lost loved ones in the inferno which engulfed Wang Fuk Court.

“Indeed, this tragedy impacts many families here in the U.S. who came to this country seeking the American Dream, while leaving family members behind. The scope of the human loss is immense, but for each family whose loved ones perished, the pain is personal and devastating, and we share their sorrow.”