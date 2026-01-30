Artist creates snow art at Shore Road Park

An artist has made the best out of an icy situation in Bay Ridge.

Fernanda Carvalho started making snow sculptures in 2019 and was planning to take advantage of the snowfall this month to make one in Southern Brooklyn.

She posted on the popular Facebook group Bay Ridge Talk asking if locals wanted a sculpture on their front yard or porch while the snow is here.

However, due to frigid temperatures quickly turning much of the 10.3 inches of snow to ice, Carvalho’s plans hit a snag. The conditions made it nearly impossible for the snow to shape into any form. Instead of abandoning the project, she decided to experiment with another type of snow art.

Carvalho with her Squirrel sculpture in Central Park following a previous snowfall. Photos courtesy of Fernanda Carvalho

“One of the challenges of working with snow is knowing when it’s the right time to use it,” she said. “This week, I attempted to make new sculptures, but because of the extremely low temperatures, the snow became too rigid and almost unmanageable. After a few tries, I realized it wouldn’t turn out the way I envisioned, and that it would be better to wait until it gets a bit warmer.

“Although this was frustrating at first, it led me to explore another form of snow art. I ended up creating my first painting using snow as a canvas, located in Bay Ridge near Bobby Bello Field (Shore Road Park). I believe that adapting to change is essential for any artist.”

The final result is a painting of flowers in a glass vase.

“Being resourceful is part of being creative, and it often opens the door to new possibilities,” said Carvalho.

There was plenty of interest in her work as people reached out to her, so she will soon get back to sculpting.

“Once the snow reaches a better texture to be worked on, I’ll be creating an owl for Owl’s Head Yoga Studio and forest animals at the Christ Church’s outdoor space,” Carvalho said. “I have more commissions lined up, and I’m excited to keep creating while the snow lasts.”

Carvalho, a native of Brazil, focuses on filmmaking and photography as her main media and has an audiovisual production company.

“I also work with painting, creative writing, public art, installations, and more,” she said. “It’s always a joy to contribute to the community in a positive and creative way. Making snow sculptures allows me to beautify the neighborhood during a season that’s often associated with depression and isolation. It can bring people joy and awe.”

Her past sculptures include “The Squirrel” and “The Hand,” both done in Central Park.

One of her older sculptures. Photos courtesy of Fernanda Carvalho

“People really love it,” she said about the work. “As the sculpture starts taking shape, many people stop to take photos and ask questions. The squirrel tends to be a favorite because it’s cute, and its size surprises people. Most interactions are very warm and friendly.”