Bay Ridge Cares to celebrate the life of community leader Teri Brennan

Nonprofit organization Bay Ridge Cares will host an event celebrating the life of its founding board member Teri Brennan, who died Oct. 16, 2025.

The celebration will be held at Fourth Ave Presbyterian Church, 6753 Fourth Ave., on Jan. 25.

The organization is run by volunteers to build community relationships and help neighbors in need.

“Teri Brennan believed deeply in the power of community, and this celebration gives us a chance to come together in the same spirit she lived every day,” said Bay Ridge Cares President Karen Tadross. “She was also the kind of person who made everyone feel seen and supported, and this gathering allows our community to reflect that same love back to her. Celebrating her life together reminds us how one person’s dedication can inspire compassion and connection far beyond their lifetime.”

A celebration for Teri Brennan, a founding member of Bay Ridge Cares, will be held on Jan. 25 in Bay Ridge. Photos courtesy of Bay Ridge Cares Facebook

Bay Ridge Cares stated that Brennan stepped forward after Superstorm Sandy and joined the organization’s kitchen team, which cooked and delivered over 25,000 meals in 28 days to neighbors across Brooklyn.

“Teri Brennan believed in showing up — for her neighbors, her community and the people she loved,” the organization’s Facebook page said. “Please join us as we honor her remarkable life, her generous spirit and the lasting impact she made on Bay Ridge and beyond.”

Brennan was also a photographer, a member of Bay Ridge Democrats, a Community Board 10 (CB10) member, and was involved in the John Dewey Alumni Association.

“Teri was more than just a dedicated volunteer; she embodied the spirit of our community through her unwavering commitment and passion, dedicating many years to advocating for local needs,” CB10 wrote after Brennan’s death. “Teri served on Community Board 10 for nearly eight years. Whether it was raising awareness about food insecurity, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement or lending a helping hand, whatever the need, Teri was devoted to public service.”