Bay Ridge woman scored dream role in ‘Marty Supreme’ starring Timothée Chalamet

‘Mariann from Brooklyn’ of “Howard Stern Show” fame talks about role in critically acclaimed film

For one day, a Bay Ridge woman got a taste of the Hollywood life.

Mariann Tepedino scored a role in the critically acclaimed film “Marty Supreme.”

The movie is loosely based on 1950s table tennis player Marty Reisman who pursues his dream to be the greatest at the sport.

It has received its fair share of nominations throughout award seasons. The film’s lead Timothée Chalamet won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for a Musical or Comedy. He also took home Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Mariann Tepedino was in a scene for “Marty Supreme.” Photos courtesy of Mariann Tepedino

Tepedino, who is also known as Mariann from Brooklyn on “The Howard Stern Show,” got the opportunity for the part because the film’s director Josh Safdie is a fan of the program.

“I’m a super loyal Howard fan, so he listens to the show a lot, and I think he hears my voice, and that was the connection,” she told this paper. “My character is a 1950s housewife in a shoe store buying a pair of shoes.”

She originally tried out for a role in the film that went to actress Sandra Bernhard.

A few months later, the casting director called Tepedino to let her know that Safdie wanted her for another role.

“One day at six in the morning, they sent me a car, they put me in hair and makeup, and sent me into the shoe store with a 1950s theme set up beautifully,” she said. “I started practicing the few lines I had in my head over and over because I’m not an actress.”

Tepedino getting ready to film her scene.

Photos courtesy of Mariann Tepedino

While on set, Chalamet was putting shoes on Tepedino to prepare for the scene. Tepedino initially thought that the actor was the fill-in.

“I didn’t know it was Timothée at first,” she said. “It was very funny, and he turned out to be the nicest person. We worked for 12 hours just going over the lines and he was putting shoes on my nine and a half-sized foot. It was amazing. Josh couldn’t have been nicer, and everybody welcomed me. You hear about actors and actresses being so Hollywood, but this was the total opposite. It was the most amazing experience I’ve had.”

Tepedino and her family were both impressed and excited when they finally saw the film in theaters.



“The music, the acting, the costumes and the drama is so great,” she said. “The whole story is phenomenal. What a movie. My daughter went to see it yesterday. She was just screaming when she saw me, and she was very happy. Even Howard Stern said on air that I was a good actress. That was really big props.”

She’s also received attention following the movie’s release.

“Every person I’ve met throughout the years is texting, messaging me on Instagram, and Facebook,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been incredible. It takes me out of the Brooklyn cooking and cleaning.”

She has been a superfan of Stern and his shows for over 35 years, dating back to his show on channel 9 and has been a regular caller for 25 years.

“One morning, he had Stone Cold Steve Austin on the show and my son had just gone to a wrestling match the night before, so I called and that’s how it started. I think that was like 2000. The best feeling is to get a pickup on the air.”

Tepedino won a Community for Kids Service Award presented by Maimonides Health. Photos courtesy of Mariann Tepedino

Since then, she has made many appearances on the “Stern Show,” both on the phone and in person.

“I love the show, the loyalty of the fans to Howard, and the everyday antics,” she said. “It’s like one big dysfunctional family and it takes me away from everything that is going on in the world. That’s what I love the most.”

Tepedino was born and raised in Bensonhurst. She later graduated from Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn.

“I was a really 86th street girl in Bensonhurst shopping at Something Else and going to Jahn’s and Lennie’s Pizza and Hy Tulip. I’m true-blue Brooklyn. I love it.”



She also loves the fame the radio show has brought her and the friends she’s made because of it.

“I wouldn’t change it for anything ever,” she said.