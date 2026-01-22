Bensonhurst church leader detained by ICE agents

Bensonhurst church leader Deacon Sebastian Renoj Ordoñez was detained outside his home by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents last week, according to Councilmember Susan Zhuang and church leaders.

Following the arrest, Pastor Eric Salgado of Iglesia Jovenes Cristianos informed Zhuang.

CBS News received a statement from Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, who said ICE agents arrested Ordonez, who was “an illegal alien from Guatemala who admitted to being illegally in the United States.”

“U.S. Border Patrol first encountered Ordonez in 2000 when Ordonez was using a fake name, Juan Rivera-Barraz, and claimed to be a citizen of Mexico,” the statement obtained by CBS said. “USBP processed him and removed him to Mexico. He chose to commit a felony and illegally enter the United States at an unknown date.

Zhuang, along with church leaders, the United Chinese Association of Brooklyn, assembly district leaders Joyce Xie and Larry He, spoke about the detainment during a conference held Jan. 16.

Assembly District Leader Joyce Xie. Photos courtesy of Councilmember Susan Zhuang

“We are seeing community members who are trying to follow the path to legal status be detained seemingly for just being an immigrant,” Zhuang said. “Worst of all, we cannot get any information when this happens. These families need an attorney because, despite working for the government, there is minimal transparency in the detention process. I am heartbroken that, yet again, our hardworking community is being targeted.”

PIX 11 News stated that Ordonez is from Guatemala.

“How does the detention of a Deacon serving his church for 18 years make us safer?” asked Xie. “Republicans continue to promise this is for the good of Americans, but here on the ground, I see what’s true. They are taking our families, business owners, and clergy members. No one feels safe any longer.”

“It is not true that ICE is coming for people with criminal records,” Salgado claimed during the conference. “They are coming after everyone.”