Bensonhurst GameStop to shutter its doors 

It’s game over for another brick-and-mortar gaming store.

Chain electronics store GameStop announced that its Bensonhurst location, 6713 18th Ave., will be closing Jan. 8.

Signs were posted outside the store with the news, informing customers to go to other GameStop locations to complete pre-orders and trade-ins once it closes.

“The entertainment industry changes every day,” said former Bensonhurst resident and writer Patrick Hickey Jr. “This is proof. Physical media, sadly, is dying. GameStop is in a tough spot. Kids want their stuff digitally, and parents prefer it take up less space. That GameStop in particular had a ton of memories for me. I went to the opening night for ‘Pokémon Sword/Shield’ there, bought the ‘Game Informer that a game I did voiceover on was featured in, there.

The GameStop at 6713 18th Ave. is closing later this month. Image via Google Maps

“The people who worked there knew my name. Knew who I was. It’s sad. I loved that place. Now there’s one less place to shop on 18th Avenue. The pork store that had been there forever closed last year. It’s going to be unrecognizable in a few more years.”

The chain has seen many closures in recent years, including in Brooklyn. Its only Bay Ridge location closed in 2020.

Also, according to the blog GameStop Closing List, there are 80 confirmed closures with more possibly on the way.

“Been going to this GameStop for over 12 years,” stated the Brooklyn Video Game’s Facebook page. “Sad to see it go.”