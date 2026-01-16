Bonnies off to good start for 2026 season

With the recent reconfiguration of the CHSAA that matches up girls’ Catholic high schools by enrollment size, the new A Division places Fontbonne in the small enrollment division with similar schools. Early on, this new configuration appears to be more competitive and has also been favorable for Fontbonne. So far, the Bonnies have racked up a 4-0 record for December to start the varsity basketball season.

Maryann Polanco was Fontbonne’s leading scorer with 20 and 24 points over her last two games against St. Edmund Prep and Preston.

After wins over St. Catharine Academy and the Notre Dame School, the Bonnies played their cross-borough rival St. Edmund Prep just before the holiday break. For Fontbonne, this game would feature a breakout game for junior Maryann Polanco, who scored 20 points along with 10 rebounds and two interceptions. As a two-way force on the floor, Polanco led her team to a 27-17 half-time lead for the eventual 52-29 Fontbonne win. Also contributing to the win were Lucy Kuhlmann with 13 points and Olivia Teich with 10 points.

St. Edmund Prep’s Stella Collins defends against Emma Bevacqua’s drive to the basket in third-quarter action.

For the most challenging contest to begin this season, Fontbonne hosted the Preston Panthers from the Bronx in a game that the Bonnies pulled out for the win late in the fourth quarter. Improving on her point total from her last game, Polanco led her team again scoring 24 points with her new move to the basket – a running underhanded layup to the basket. The Bonnies’ 50-44 win over Preston gives Fontbonne a 4-0 record for second place just behind the first place 5-0 Pilots from Cardinal Spellman of the Bronx.