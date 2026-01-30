Borough Park fire injures one firefighter, six civilians

A fire inside a Borough Park building left six civilians and one firefighter injured Jan. 28.

The blaze started at 8:50 a.m. on the second floor of the building. FDNY said 21 units and 79 firefighters and EMS workers were at the scene. The fire was put out at 10:10 a.m.

The aftermath of the fire in Borough Park that injured seven, including one in critical condition. Photos courtesy of the Office of State Sen. Steve Chan

One person is in critical condition while five civilians and a firefighter sustained minor injuries.

PIX 11 News sources stated the windows on the building were blocked by illegal bars which blocked three victims from getting onto the fire escape.



Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.