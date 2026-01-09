Civilian critically injured during Bensonhurst fire

A blaze inside a Bensonhurst home left one person critically injured Jan. 7.

The fire started in the basement of the house on 64th Street between 23rd Avenue and Bay Parkway at 6:55 a.m.

It took two hours for firefighters to stop the blaze inside a Bensonhurst home. Images via Citizen App

Twenty-one units, 79 firefighters and EMS workers, along with a Hazmat team, were at the scene. The blaze was put out by firefighters at 8:55 a.m.

One person was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition.

FDNY found a lithium-ion battery in the house, but marshals are still determining what started the fire.