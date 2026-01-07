Colonial Road apartment fire leaves four injured 

A fire inside a Bay Ridge apartment building left one person in critical condition and injured three others Jan. 6.

FDNY officials said the blaze began at 10:24 p.m. on the third floor of the six-story building on Colonial Road between Mackay Place and 71st Street.

Twenty-one units and 79 firefighters and EMS workers were at the scene. The fire was put out at 11:20 p.m.

A late night fire inside a Bay Ridge apartment injured four. Images via Citizen App

One civilian was taken to NYU Langone Health-Brooklyn and listed in critical condition.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Another civilian was also treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by fire marshals.

A late night fire inside a Bay Ridge apartment injured four. Images via Citizen App



According to News 12 Brooklyn, the American Red Cross says it has registered five households for emergency assistance, including temporary lodging.