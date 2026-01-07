Coney Island USA to launch its first film school

Nonprofit arts organization Coney Island USA announced it has launched its first film school, with classes beginning Jan. 25.

Enrollment is open, and students will have the opportunity to be taught by cult movie and music video director Dylan Mars Greenberg.

“I’m really excited to teach film as an experimental and collaborative medium,” said Greenberg. “It’s something that a lot of people find very elusive, I think, but I began making feature films out of experimenting and playing with friends, and I want to show that making your own movie isn’t something reserved for big studios.”

Coney Island USA said it will learn filming techniques, editing, conceiving ideas and planning.

The sessions take place throughout Coney Island’s amusement district and within the organization. The classes are available for students as young as 12 years old.

The session will be capped at 15 students, and a minimum of eight students must be registered by Jan. 10.

“Coney Island USA is thrilled to be hosting Dylan Greenberg’s Film School,” said Coney Island USA Artistic Director Adam Rinn. “Dylan’s work speaks for itself. As an up-and-coming filmmaker, this is truly a very rare opportunity to learn from someone who has and will continue to leave a lasting mark on independent filmmaking.”

The arts organization began in 1980 and produces the Mermaid Parade and the Coney Island Circus Sideshow. It also operates the Coney Island Museum and produces its sideshow school and film festival.

Classes will meet Sundays starting Jan. 25. For more information, visit coneyisland.com.