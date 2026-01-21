Customers say goodbye to Bay Ridge Irish pub The Leif

It’s the last call for a popular Irish pub as The Leif closed earlier this month.

Co-owner Mike Gallagher made the official announcement in a post on Friday.

“This era has been filled with countless memories and experiences that I will cherish forever,” he said. “I want to express my gratitude to each and every band that has performed, our customers and the staff over the years. Together, we’ve created a community, a live musical sanctum and those cherished moments will always hold a special place in my heart.”

He also said he is keeping the Leif website up, which features photos, music and stories from the bar at 6725 Fifth Ave.

“Thank you for being a vital part of this incredible adventure,” he said.

The bar originally opened in 1967 and closed in 2012. It reopened two years later, with Gallagher and Kenny Graham as co-owners.

Dedicated customers were saddened to find out the bar had closed and saw a sign that stated the building is for sale.

“The Leif was always there through good times and bad,” Eddie Diamond said. “Whether you went there to hang out with all of our many friends or to just sit alone with a beer. If those walls could talk. If only we could rewind those times like watching a movie. The memories that are held within those walls are our lives, gathered together in one place, now to be scattered in the breezes down Fifth Avenue.”

The bar featured live performances from local bands.

Shea Gloann recalled when Gallagher was starting as a bartender at the establishment.

“What followed were so many years of laughter, late-night shenanigans, and unforgettable memories,” he wrote on Facebook. “The girls’ softball team BBQs during the week were absolutely the best. Great friends, good times and moments that will never be forgotten. You always looked out for us, and that meant more than you probably knew. I will never forget the friends I grew up with, and you will always be a special part of those memories.”

“The Leif will always live in our memories as a place that brought immense happiness during some of the best times of our lives,” Steve Karatzas said. “It was a place that brought all of our friends together, and the moment you walked in, you felt truly welcome. Thank you and best of luck in all future endeavors.”















