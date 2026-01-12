Emphasis Restaurant in Bay Ridge closes after 21 years 

It’s closing time for another Bay Ridge eatery: Emphasis Restaurant Cafe, located at 6822 Fourth Ave., permanently closed on Friday, Jan. 9.

The owners made the news official on a note posted on the restaurant’s window.

“After 21 wonderful years, it is with great sadness to announce that the Emphasis Diner will be closing its doors for good on Jan. 9,” the letter stated. “It has been our pleasure to serve our wonderful customers these last two decades. We thank you for your support, your smiles and your appetite. You have turned this restaurant into a second home for us, and for that, we are eternally grateful. The decision to close was not easy, but as we look toward retirement, we know it’s the right time to begin a new chapter. With love and appreciation, Gus and Dino.”

Before Emphasis, the space was another eatery under a different name and ownership.

Patrons responded to the news of its shuttering on Facebook.

“I loved you all and will miss you, from cooks to waiters to my friend on the phone,” wrote one person. “Thanks for the chicken soup, the burgers, the meatloaf and the breakfast all day!!”

“Best of luck. Will miss you,” wrote another.

According to Robert Defalco Realty’s website, the address is listed for sale at $600,000.

“This Restaurant is a Greek and American casual diner with two connecting storefronts boasting a 40-foot frontage and over 3,000 square feet of interior space for the kitchen and dining area,” the site states. “The basement has a walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer and plenty of prep and storage space. Current annual gross revenue is $1,820,000; it’s a great opportunity to take over this turnkey restaurant or make it your own concept with its existing infrastructure.”