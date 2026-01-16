Local card shop takes precautions following Manhattan robbery of $100K worth of Pokémon merchandise

After a Manhattan store was invaded by three crooks who robbed over $100,000 worth of Pokémon merchandise Jan. 15, a Dyker Heights card shop owner is taking precautions so that it doesn’t happen to him.

Erik Feuer, owner of E and J Boutique, 6906 Fort Hamilton Pkwy., said they will not accept trade-ins for any Pokémon cards.

“It’s not okay. Our hearts go out to them and their business, and their customers were affected,” he said. “It’s terrible. It gets out of control, and it really needs to stop.

“E and J will no longer be taking trade-ins for cash or credit of Pokémon cards. If in the future things become safer and the Pokémon atmosphere becomes less violent, then we may reconsider that. But at least until further notice moving forward, there are no more Pokémon trade-ins at the store. It’s for the safety of myself, my wife, my employees, my customers, and my business.”

Its sports cards trade-in practices will remain the same. They will also still sell sealed Pokémon merchandise.

Masked suspects entered Poké Court in the Meatpacking District, where around 40 people gathered for an event at 6:45 p.m. According to ABC 7, one suspect had a gun, while others used hammers to smash the glass covering the displays inside the shop.

To add to safety, Feuer also said his store will have a buzzer installed outside the store.

“This is to keep you safe as well and the entire collecting community safe,” he said. “It is a decision [my wife and store co-owner] Jessie that I had to come to.”