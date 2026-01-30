Maimonides opens new Women’s Neurology Center

Maimonides Health cut the ribbon to its newest facility, the Women’s Neurology Center, 4813 Ninth Ave., Jan. 28

The center will provide a comprehensive specialty neurology and OB/GYN care for women of all ages.

It will be led by the hospital’s neurologist/epileptologist Dr. Susanna O’Kula and Dr. Rodney McLaren, director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine Ambulatory Services at Maimonides.

“The impact of hormones on the female brain is very complex, and as we gain greater knowledge in this area, we’re learning that there are many ways to optimize women’s neurological health across the lifespan,” said O’Kula. “We have designed this program to cater to the needs of all women with neurologic concerns, diagnosed or undiagnosed. Improving equity and access to care in a field where women’s concerns have historically often been dismissed is central to our mission.”

Maimonides Health neurologist/epileptologist Dr. Susanna O’Kula Photos courtesy of Maimonides Health

The 2026 US News & World Report named Maimonides one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

“The unique factors influencing women’s neurologic health are becoming more widely recognized,” says McLaren. “As a maternal-fetal medicine specialist, I’ve seen firsthand how conditions like pregnancy can unmask latent neurologic conditions and exacerbate existing ones. This center makes it easy for these patients to engage in comprehensive care and be rapidly connected to a specialist before these periods or as soon as they become apparent.”

Dr. Rodney McLaren, director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine Ambulatory Services at Maimonides. Photos courtesy of Maimonides Health

Maimonides states the clinicians approach care with, “specialized expertise of neurologic health during periods like pregnancy and menopause, when women face greater risk of developing new neurologic health issues or complications from existing ones. We are proud to offer this new service as part of our award-winning care.”

For patients who are pregnant, or considering or planning pregnancy, its specialists offer preconception counseling, comprehensive prenatal care, and postpartum care.

The opening comes nearly a month after officials announced Maimonides Health plans to merge with NYC Health + Hospitals later this year.

“Our Women’s Health Institute and our Division of Neurology offer world-class care to every patient, and this collaborative center marks a significant evolution as we incorporate the latest research and knowledge to ensure that all patients have the informed, individualized care they need for long-term health,” Dr. Scott Chudnoff, chair of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Maimonides Health.”

Dr. Scott Chudnoff, chair of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Maimonides Health.

Photos courtesy of Maimonides Health