Malliotakis appeals NY judge’s ruling to redraw Congressional District 11 map

Following New York State Supreme Court Judge Jeffrey Pearlman’s ruling that the Congressional District 11 (CD-11) map be redrawn and stating that it was unconstitutional, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has appealed the decision.

She has held the seat since 2021.

“This was a meritless lawsuit fueled by Washington Democrats claiming our district disenfranchises minorities in an effort to take out the first minority to represent the district and steal our seat,” she said. “We will not allow them, or a judge who previously served as chief of staff for Kathy Hochul, to silence the voters of our district.

We are appealing this decision and will continue to use every legal option at our disposal to protect the voices of the people of Staten Island and Brooklyn and are very confident that we will prevail at the end of the day.”

According to the Staten Island Advance, Malliotakis’ attorneys filed appeals Jan. 27 in the New York Appellate Division and its Court of Appeals.

The district’s current map includes Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, including Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Bensonhurst.

“Petitioners have also shown through testimony and empirical data that the history of discrimination against minority voters in CD-11 still impacts those communities,” said Pearlman following his ruling.

The suit has aimed to redraw the CD-11 map to include lower Manhattan and Staten Island.

The decision could have an impact on the Brooklyn neighborhoods in the current map.