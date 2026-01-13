Man dead after exiting vehicle through backseat window on Belt Parkway 

A man, 43, died on the Belt Parkway Jan. 8.

Police said at 9 p.m., Rami Elsuwi was a passenger in a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe when he crawled out of the vehicle through the rear window on the Belt Parkway and 92 Street Pedestrian Bridge and hit his head on a guardrail.

EMS pronounced Elsuwi, a Bay Ridge resident, dead at the scene.

The driver, 69, remained on the scene.

Police said it is not known why Elsuwi exited through the window.

According to the Daily News, the driver knew Elsuwi and was frequently hired by him to help run errands, including checking out properties he was considering buying.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.