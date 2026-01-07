Miss Norway of Greater New York Contest set to return

A Brooklyn tradition is returning.

After being canceled last year, the 67th Annual Miss Norway of Greater New York Contest is coming back to the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center March 28.

During the ceremony, which is hosted by The Norwegian-American 17th of May Committee, both Little Miss Norway and Junior Cadets will return.

The winner of Miss Norway will also appear at Bay Ridge’s annual Norwegian Day Parade in May.

Applications were released on Jan.5, and the response has already been enthusiastic according to Arlene Bakke Rutuelo, president of the Norwegian Day Parade of NY.

Contest participants, judges, members of the Viking Association Police Dept., and Miss Norway of Greater New York Committee members. Eagle Urban Media/File photos

Last year’s contest was canceled as there were not enough applicants.

“We look forward to reviewing the applications and hosting this meaningful contest once again,” she told this paper. “This is not a beauty pageant—it is a cultural honor. Each young woman is required to learn about Norwegian heritage, history, and traditions, and to come prepared to thoughtfully answer questions from our judges.”

Arlene Rutuelo. Eagle Urban Media/File photos



Applicants range from 17 to 28 years old.

In May 1964, then-Senator Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota visited Bay Ridge to mark the 150th anniversary of Norwegian Constitution Day and posed with that year’s Miss Norway of Greater New York, Beverly Hope Heiberg. Eagle Urban Media/File Photo

To apply or to buy tickets to the ceremony, email [email protected].