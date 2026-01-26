MTA bus driver honored for helping deliver baby on B37

An MTA bus operator helped deliver a baby while driving the B37 in Gowanus Jan. 23.

The driver, 20-year MTA veteran Christopher Accettulli, was honored by Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow during a conference at the Jackie Gleason Depot, 871 Fifth Ave.

MTA New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow, Christopher Accettulli and MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber Photos Marc A. Hermann / MTA

At around 9:55 a.m. Accettulli was driving the bus to Third Avenue and Ninth Street when he heard a female straphanger yelling, ‘hospital.’ He stopped driving, called the Bus Command Center and 911 for help, and went to the woman who was in labor. He then helped deliver the baby on the bus, with assistance of emergency responders on the phone. He then wrapped the baby girl in his coat until EMS arrived.

Bus Operator Christopher Accettulli at the Jackie Gleason Depot describes how he assisted a customer who went into labor aboard his B37 bus on Friday, Jan 23. Photos Marc A. Hermann / MTA

“This is an iconic bus location for New Yorkers know and this story is straight out of ‘The Honeymooners’ right with Jackie Gleason playing Ralph Kramden and then there’s something heroic that I don’t even think that Jackie Gleason would’ve done,” said Leiber. “Amazing human story. We are thrilled there was a happy ending for the mother and the baby was reported to be in good health.

“We’re talking about what Chris did today, but it is also representative of something bigger, which is what MTA employees do every day. MTA workers rise to the occasion no matter what is coming their way. Whether it’s snow we’re all planning for it or even a baby, our transit workers always step up for New Yorkers. Our workforce is the heart and soul of the MTA. I am so proud to leave this amazing organization and we’re proud to celebrate Christopher Accettulli.”

EMS transported the baby and mother to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital – both in good condition.

Photos Marc A. Hermann / MTA

“The baby was crying and the EMT came, and the baby is good,” said Accettulli. “That’s all I thought about was making sure the baby was ok. Everything else was secondary for me.”

“This individual Christopher came here and literally delivered a baby,” Crichlow said. “How often does that happen? And when you talk about the humility of this guy after delivering the baby, saying, ‘What’s my next bus out?’ That is a dedicated employee, and that is representative of the people that we have that run this organization.”