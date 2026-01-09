NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn celebrates 10-year anniversary of merger

NYU Langone Health held a party Jan. 7 to mark the 10-year anniversary of merging with the former Lutheran Medical Center.

The celebration, held at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, 150 55th St., recognized its doctors, nurses, clinical staff, and patients. There were goodie bags, food trucks, and giveaways for employees.

Also in attendance was Bret Rudy, MD, executive vice president and chief of hospital operations.



Photos courtesy of NYU Langone Health



“Our focus over the last decade has been unwavering: improve quality, strengthen safety, and ensure Brooklyn residents can access world-class care close to home,” said Rudy. “Every investment and improvement we’ve made has been guided by what will best serve our patients and our community.”

The hospital claims that in the 10 years, it has had one of the lowest mortality rates in the nation.



“More than 80 percent of discharged patients at the hospital are insured by Medicaid or Medicare, reflecting the hospital’s critical role in caring for diverse communities across the borough,” it said. “It has also become the only five-star hospital in the borough, as ranked by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. NYU Langone’s numerous investments in Brooklyn have proven key to the hospital’s transformation, significantly improving quality, safety, and coordinated care for all patients.”