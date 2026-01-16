Republican candidate for governor Bruce Blakeman visits Sunset Park residents, business owners

Republican candidate for Governor of New York Bruce Blakeman met constituents in Sunset Park with State Sen. Steve Chan, and assemblymembers Lester Chang and Michael Novakhov, as well as Asian American community leaders Jan. 15.

Blakeman is the Nassau County Executive and was re-elected in last year’s election.

During his visit, he stated he opposes Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stance on housing and merit-based education and how it impacts Asian American families. He also met with business owners.

Blakeman poses for a picture in Sunset Park. Photos courtesy of Blakeman For New York

He held a conference on Ninth Avenue and 63rd Street, then went to Guangdong Association of America, 6203 Ninth Avenue and Eighth Avenue businesses from 60th to 63rd streets.

According to his campaign website, Blakeman fought sanctuary policies, rejected mask mandates, balanced budgets, and made Nassau the safest county in America.

“I will be a Governor for ALL New Yorkers,” he wrote on Facebook. “Just like you, I am exhausted by the chaos, division, and leaders who inflame instead of fix. We need calm, steady leadership that puts public safety and civic responsibility first. I’ll lead with facts, fairness, and a firm commitment to law and order.”

Republican candidate for Governor of New York Bruce Blakeman visits Sunset Park constituents with elected officials State Sen. Steve Chan, assemblymembers Lester Chang and Michael Novakhov, and local leaders. Photos courtesy of Blakeman For New York

“Welcoming Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to Southern Brooklyn with my friends and colleagues Lester Chang and Steve Chan,” wrote Novakhov. “New Yorkers are paying the price for years of mismanagement in Albany, from public safety to affordability to the shocking failure to protect SNAP benefits from widespread theft.

“Bruce Blakeman has shown real leadership in Nassau County, and he has the experience and backbone to bring accountability back to state government as Governor.”

Last month, President Donald Trump endorsed Blakeman for governor after U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik dropped out of the republican primary.

“Bruce Blakeman is a FANTASTIC guy, will win the big November Election and, without hesitation, has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor of the ONCE GREAT STATE OF NEW YORK (IT CAN BE GREAT AGAIN!). BRUCE BLAKEMAN WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN,” wrote Trump on Truth Social.