Santosuosso officially councilmember of 47th District

Kayla Santosuosso became the new councilmember of the 47th District Jan. 1.

The district covers Bay Ridge, Coney Island, Sea Gate and parts of Dyker Heights, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

On Dec. 19, she was sworn in at the Council chambers. She is the first woman to hold the seat for the district.

Santosuosso with husband Christopher. Photos courtesy of Kayla Santosuosso

“It is the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to serve my neighbors in southern Brooklyn as their Council Member,” she told this paper. “I ran on being ready for the job on day one, and so it was important to me that our offices be immediately open to help constituents with whatever they need. I’m proud to say so far the transition has been seamless and we have already assisted numerous constituents on our first day. We’re off to a strong start, and I look forward to all of the great work we will do for our neighborhoods in 2026 and beyond.”

Santosuosso with former councilmember Justin Brannan. Photos courtesy of Kayla Santosuosso

Kayla Santosuosso is an attorney and former small business owner. She was also the chief counsel to her predecessor Justin Brannan.

She defeated Republican George Sarantopoulos in the November 2025 general election.

Her district offices are at 8203 Third Avenue and 1915 Mermaid Avenue.

Santosuosso’s inauguration ceremony will be held on Jan. 18.