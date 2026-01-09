Sunset Park, Mayor Mamdani celebrate Three Kings Day

Nonprofit Mixteca Organization, 245 23rd St., hosted its Three Kings Day Jan. 6,

Also known as the Epiphany, the holiday celebrates the Biblical story of the three wise men bringing gifts to baby Jesus in Bethlehem.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was in attendance as children received gifts and guests ate cake.

“There is no Three Kings Day celebration without our community,” stated the organization’s Facebook page. “We are deeply grateful to NYC leaders Zohran Mamdani and Dr. Hellen Arteaga for visiting and standing in solidarity with our immigrant community in Sunset Park.

Mixteca Organization celebrates Three Kings Day with the community and Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

This was a historic moment—our community being seen, valued, and supported. Together, we honor our traditions, uplift our families, and affirm that immigrants belong and matter.”

Mixteca is a community-based organization located in Sunset Park. Its site states it was established in 2000 by a group of concerned community members to address critical needs in health, education, social and legal issues facing the burgeoning Mexican and Latin American immigrant community in Brooklyn.

“Día de Los Reyes embodies the values of generosity, hope, and community that make our city so special,” said Mamdani. “That spirit was alive and humming today on the streets of Sunset Park, as the community came together to celebrate and cut the Rosca de Reyes cake.:

“So proud that our new Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Deputy Mayor Dr. Hellen Arteaga were able to join us in Sunset Park for @mixtecaorg’s 3 Kings Day celebration yesterday,” wrote Councilmember Alexa Avilés. “We were able to share in some holiday joy together handing out gifts and cutting the Rosca de Reyes for our community members.

“It’s heartwarming to have our city’s leaders come to our community to celebrate Día de los Reyes Magos.”