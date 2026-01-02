Thousands brave coldest Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge in years

Thousands ‘brrr-ought’ in the new year at the 123rd annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge on Thursday, Jan.1.

The tradition challenges brave souls to take a dip into the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean off of Coney Island to celebrate the new year and raise money to support local nonprofit organizations.

This year, temperatures were as low as 23 degrees, but it didn’t stop swimmers from having a great time ringing in the new year.

Thousands of people join the Coney Island Polar Plunge. Photos courtesy of Ridge Runners

“The Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge has become a New Year’s Day tradition for Ridge Runners,” said participant Anne Szustek Talbot. “Recent years have been warm for the season, but this year’s plunge required a bit of mental fortitude amid the Arctic windchill. While we re-emerged from the water with numb legs and feet, our group spirit kept us collectively warm, which extends to our fellow plungers across Coney Island, including the two synchronized swimmers who joined our blanket.”

Participant Teresa Hui said this year marked her second time plunging. She was in the water for two minutes and 20 seconds from entering to exiting.

“I was in a car accident last night after going to my mom’s for New Year’s, so I signed up for this super late last night because I’m still alive,” Hui said. “Temperatures are in the low 20s, and water was near freezing, but felt incredible because of my severe osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia.”

The Coney Island Polar Bear Club was founded in 1903 and is the oldest winter bathing club in the country.

“There’s nothing quite like the Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge,” said Cindy Vourderis, events, marketing and public relations manager for the Alliance for Coney Island. “The excitement on the beach leading up to that first wave of plungers and then the faces of shock when everyone hits the cold water is incredible. It’s fun, definitely a little crazy, but most importantly, it brings thousands of people together to have fun and raise money in support of our local nonprofit organizations. Every year, we welcome plungers from all over the world to experience our unique New Year’s Day spirit.”

Organizers claim that 4,000 people attended, and as of Jan. 2, $80,000 has been raised. To donate, visit coneyislandpolarbearclub.com.