Top costume winner a big hit at first Bay Ridge Wing Wars 

We have a winner, winner chicken wing dinner.

The first-ever Bay Ridge Wings Fest was a big hit, but it wasn’t just about the great food.

The competition, hosted by Merchants of Third Avenue and Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID, saw restaurants compete for top wing bragging rights. Participants traveled to 13 restaurants to try their wings.

It also held a costume contest, and local Marianne Curran Fezza took home top prize.

Marianne Curran Fezza won first place in the Bay Ridge Wing Wars costume contest, taking home $150.

“My custom creation was a huge hit, and I lost count of the compliments and picture requests,” she said. “As being part of the Ragamuffin Parade Committee, a few of us decided to dress up to promote our 60th year approaching.”

Fezza’s outfit as a giant sauce container consisted of fake chicken bones, photos of wings, other sauces and a firefighter hat.

“I’m all about being creative and standing out,” she explained. “While scrolling Amazon, I stumbled upon some surprisingly realistic chicken wing bones and knew I had to build something original rather than buying a premade outfit.”

Fezza with Ronny Jaramillo from Bar Chuzo Photos courtesy of Marianne Curran Fezza

Bar Chuzo was the inaugural Wing Wars champion. According to Fezza, everyone who participated went home a winner.

“Wing Wars was a standout event that truly showed the heart of Bay Ridge,” she said. “Even with 10-degree temperatures, about 150 locals and visitors joined the crawl, which ran perfectly from start to finish.”

The frigid weather could’ve stopped the day from happening, but dedicated wing lovers wanted to gather for a good cause.

Wing Wars served as a fundraiser supporting local civic associations and the FDNY Lt. Mark Diezmians Children’s Scholarship Fund.

“There was great unity between the avenues along with the bars and restaurants that showed support for Bay Ridge as a fundraiser,” she said. “The community spirit was vibrant and high energy! The establishments had staff that went above and beyond to add to this successful event.”

Fezza showed off her costume at Bean Post, Al Sham, Bay Ridge Pizza, Skinflints, Istanbul, Mancini’s Bar Chuzo, Pipin’s, House of Wings, Cebu, Kettle Black, Hobrah, The Corner, Salty Dog and Mussels & More.

“That small-town energy is exactly what makes Bay Ridge special,” she said. “It’s clear Chrisie Canny, who organized this, put her heart & dedication into making the event a success for the community and a great cause.”