62nd Precinct builds loyalty, engagement in local communities it serves

BENSONHURST — The 62nd Precinct was shown lots of love by the community on Valentine’s Day at the stationhouse, 1925 Bath Ave.

On Feb. 14, the precinct’s community council, students, Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander Colonel Melissa Cantwell, and others spoke to say thanks for keeping the neighborhoods safe.

“There was so much enthusiasm, love and energy emerging from the community who were happy to be celebrating our incredible police officers on a day of love,” said 62nd Precinct Community Council President Sonia Valentin. “During the event, participants were given a chance to talk about their experiences with police, and for many, it changed their lives.”

Students from P.S. 186 presented officers with cards and chocolates to thank them for their work. Photo: Elaine Delaney

Students from P.S. 186 presented officers with cards and chocolates to thank them for their work. Photo: Elaine Delaney

Students from P.S. 186 presented officers with cards and chocolates to thank them for their work. Photo: Elaine Delaney

Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander Colonel Melissa Cantwell with two Navy League Cadet Corps. Photo: Barbara Lee

Dr. Larry He speaks to officers. Photo: Barbara Lee

Custom made Valentine’s Day cards were posted throughout the precinct. Photo: Barbara Lee

The community showed love to the 62nd Precinct with gifts, cards and kind words. Photo: Barbara Lee

Custom made Valentine’s Day cards were posted throughout the precinct. Photo: Barbara Lee

Paul Dispirito, owner of Lioni Italian Heroes and community advocate, receives a certificate. Photo: Barbara Lee

The community showed love to the 62nd Precinct with gifts, cards and kind words. Photo: Barbara Lee

The community showed love to the 62nd Precinct with gifts, cards and kind words. Photo: Barbara Lee

Custom made Valentine’s Day cards were posted throughout the precinct. Photo: Barbara Lee

The community showed love to the 62nd Precinct with gifts, cards and kind words. Photo: Barbara Lee

Valentin added, “Children have been taught that the police are our friends, therefore students from St. Athanasius, the Fort Hamilton Army base and P.S. 186 made beautiful cards. What joy!”

The precinct serves Bensonhurst, Gravesend, Mapleton and Bath Beach.

Valentin said the council’s first Valentine’s Day celebration in 2016 had six attendees. This year, there were over 50 people.

“The officers smiled all day long and were just gobsmacked that so many in our community, including organizations, restaurants, vendors and residents, love and honor them,” she said. “The cards, candy and chocolate kisses, plus pizza, Chinese food and fruit, were truly kind and indicative that police matter. Captain Mohammed Islam, the new Commanding Officer of the 62nd Precinct, experienced his first LOVEFEST and was extremely impressed.”

Two days earlier, students from P.S. 186, along with Elaine Delaney, the school’s parent coordinator, visited officers at the precinct and gave out gifts shaped as hearts, such as candy bars and a basket of Hershey Kisses. They also thanked Valentin for her dedication and service to the community.

“[The students] thanked the officers for keeping our community safe,” Delaney said.

The Precinct Community Council also gave an award to Paul Dispirito, owner of Lioni Italian Heroes, for his work as a community advocate.