Activist Jane Kelly dies at 104, daughter honors her memory

Bay Ridge activist Jane Kelly died Feb. 5.

She was 104 years old.

She had three children, including Donald Arlyn, who predeceased her, Janice, and Kenan. She is also survived by five grandchildren Lauren, Nicole, Ryan, Brianne, and Caralyn and four in-laws.

Jane Kelly celebrated her 95th birthday in 2016.

She was a teacher at Our Lady of Angels for 20 years and a longtime member of the Bay Ridge Community Council (BRCC), serving as the chairperson of the Police and Fire Liaison Committee.

She was also President of the Lutheran Medical Center Auxiliary, Legislative Chairperson of AARP Chapter 3630, President of the Bay Ridge Mental Health Council, and Legislative Chair of the Bay Ridge Council on Aging.

In 2018, she won the Merchants of Third Avenue Lifetime Achievement Award.

Her daughter Janice Kelly told the Eagle the impact Bay Ridge had on her and the impact she made on the neighborhood.

“She was very proud of working on the police and fireman award for the community council,” she said. “She thought it was very important that first responders be recognized. She was very proud of that. She also did a lot of work on the Interagency Councils on Aging, and she was always looking for ways, particularly for seniors.

“She cared about youth, but she did a lot in improving seniors’ lives in Bay Ridge.”

Her contribution included getting a grant to put locks on seniors’ windows and doors who couldn’t afford it.

“She would go to her government officials,” Janice said. “There was a bus line that was going to be stopped that would make it difficult for seniors to do their shopping or go to medical appointments. She loved working with the community council.”

Kelly was born in 1921 to Peter and Helen Fitzgerald, the third of six children and the oldest girl. Her father died when she was nine.

She moved to Bay Ridge in 1951 shortly after she got married and fell in love with its sense of community.

“She had friends of all ages who belonged to all organizations and Bay Ridge in some ways was like a small town for her because she got involved in so many things,” Janice said.

“My mother had a lot of respect for people. She was very intelligent and formed her own opinions. She might disagree with people, but she was always kind, empathetic and always respectful up to the end. All the aides respected her. She was so polite to them. She was just nice.”

Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann posted the news on her Facebook page.

“Sad to learn of the passing of Jane Kelly, an extraordinary leader who served the Bay Ridge Community for many decades with grace, passion and love,” she said. “I learned a great deal from Jane over the years and served with her on many committees including the 68th Precinct Community Council, Kassenbrock Brothers Memorial Scholarship and the Bay Ridge Community Council. I will cherish those lessons and memories forever.”

In an earlier article written for this paper, Kelly said she got her start in community activism in the late 1950s with the BRCC.

“Gradually, I noticed I was on every committee,” she told this paper in 2011. “I got to meet people throughout the community. I like working with people, so I really enjoyed all of that.”

In 2016, a 95th birthday party was held for her at Greenhouse Café.

“You are very much beloved and a fixture in our community,” former Our Lady of Angels teacher and friend Linda Lupia told Kelly during the celebration.

“I really am so impressed by the fact that so many came out,” Kelly told the group during the party. “I certainly will never forget it. We all have such a long history. To say that I’m touched really hardly describes it. I love each one of you. Thank you so much. I absolutely had no idea. I thank you all for coming, and I thank you for all the love and good wishes.”

The funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Angels Church, 7320 Fourth Ave., on Feb. 10.

“I am proud of what she accomplished, but even more than that, I’m proud to be the daughter of a woman who was so kind and respectful and good to people,” said Janice. “She was always engaged and always curious and finding ways to help people.”