Awareness for Williams Syndrome raised during Nets game

The Chelsea Piers Foundation hosted a charity night at Barclays Center during a Brooklyn Nets game with proceeds benefitting Williams Syndrome research Feb. 11.

During the evening, Anthony Filippazzo, 14, a Mill Basin resident living with the disorder got to meet players and was introduced at center court before the game along with family and friends.

The Anthony George Filippazzo for Williams Syndrome Research & Advancement, a division of the Williams Syndrome Association, is a non-profit organization. It was created by Filippazzo’s family.

Although the Nets fell to the Indiana Pacers, Filippazzo’s mother, Camille Fortunato, said the event was magical.

The Williams Syndrome Foundation was the non-profit of the game at Barclays Center before the Nets played the Indiana Pacers Feb. 11.

“The love, energy and joy was abundant and the boys were so extremely happy to be on the court and recognized in such a special way,” she told this paper. “What started as a dream has grown into a momentum. We are making great progress in medical research and truly have hope for the future. How grateful we are to everyone who is helping us on this critical and necessary journey. It takes a village, and we are blessed for the generosity of so many.”

Anthony Filippazzo with Nets player Jalen Wilson. Photos courtesy of Camille Fortunato

Williams Syndrome is a rare, multi-system disorder caused by a deletion of 28 genes on chromosome 7. It affects 1 in 10,000 people and it causes medical complications, such as systemic cardiovascular disease.

Fortunato also had a chance to talk to Nets play-by-play announcer Chris Carrino on WFAN 101.9 FM.

“When [Filippazzo] was properly diagnosed with Williams Syndrome, finding the best medical care or literature was very difficult so I took a sabbatical from my law practice and basically dedicated my life to raising awareness, finding doctors, finding researchers,” she said on the radio. “We have built a beautiful kind of momentum.”

Photos courtesy of Camille Fortunato

Last year, Filippazzo was given the Brave Warrior Award by the Liberty Kiwanis Club.

The Chelsea Piers Foundation is not-for-profit dedicated to enriching the lives of children and families in the tri-state area by providing access to sports programs, scholarships, and healthy life experiences.