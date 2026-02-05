Bay Ridge Cares Celebrates Life of Teri Brennan at Church

Bay Ridge Cares hosted an event celebrating the life of its founding board member Teri Brennan at Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church, 6753 Fourth Ave., Feb. 1.

Brennan died Oct. 16, 2025. She was 62.

Friends and family gathered at the church to remember Brennan.

Over 80 people showed up to remember the life of Teri Brennan. Photos courtesy of Bay Ridge Cares

“Yesterday, we gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Teri Brennan, and the room was filled with exactly what she gave so freely: love, laughter, purpose, and community,” the nonprofit organization wrote on Facebook. “More than 80 people came together—family, friends, and community partners from every chapter of her life—to remember the time she shared with us, the work she devoted herself to, and the lasting impact she made on our neighborhood and far beyond it.”

The organization is run by volunteers to build community relationships and help neighbors in need.



Speakers included Bay Ridge Cares President Karen Tadross and staff, Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann, Councilmember Kayla Santosuosso, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, and former Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Closing Prayer was conducted by Pastor David Aja-Sigmon.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes.



Councilmember Kayla Santosuosso.



District Manage for CB 10 Josephine Beckmann



Pastor David Aja-Sigmon.



“She had a way of making civic duty feel a little less intimidating—and a lot more human,” said Tadross. “She had a quiet way of bringing people together, helping them look

past labels, listen a little longer, and recognize the shared hopes that connect us all. For

Teri, inclusion wasn’t something you talked about—it was something you practiced, every

day, with kindness and respect.”

Brennan was born on June 29, 1963. She attended John Dewey High School and continued her education at New York University and St. Joseph’s College.

She worked for networks such as Lifetime, A&E, and Oxygen, and moved into consulting. She then started her own home baking and photography businesses.

Before Bay Ridge Cares, Brennan spent hundreds of hours cooking meals for neighbors who were affected by Superstorm Sandy.

Brennan served on Community Board 10, was a member of the Bay Ridge Democrats, worked on political campaigns, and served on the Board of Elections.

“We told stories,” wrote Bay Ridge Cares. “We laughed. We teared up. And we were reminded, again and again, that Teri didn’t just serve her community—she shaped it, and she made all of us better for having known her.”

The organization presented a check for $500 to Aja-Sigmon in Brennan’s honor to continue the work of the food pantry at the church.