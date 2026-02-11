Brooklyn Cathedral Club holds its 126th Anniversary Dinner

The Brooklyn Catholic Diocese’s elite lay organization, the Cathedral Club of Brooklyn, held its 126th Anniversary Dinner at the El Caribe catering hall, 5945 Strickland Ave., in Mill Basin on Thursday evening, Feb. 5.

The NYPD Ceremonial Unit Color Guard present the colors.

Guests at Michael Connors’ table.



This distinguished club was founded on March 1,1900. It covers both Brooklyn and Queens parishes. It was founded by Rev. George Mundelein, who was later tapped by the Vatican to become a cardinal and head the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The Xaverian H.S. Pipes and Drum ensemble.

Anthony J. Santo receives his award.



Bishop Robrert Brennan, who heads the diocese, also serves as the spiritual club director. The current club president is Harry D’Onofrio and his fellow officers are Vice President Craig Eaton, Financial Secretary Richard A. Re, Recording Secretary Brian Long and Chaplain Michael Falce, who is also the pastor of the Miraculous Medal Church.

The honored guests this year were Nicole Macca, project director of Cushman & Wakefield; Anthony J. Santo, certified public accountant with Henry F. Malarkey & Company, P.C., and Vincent Theurer, marketing director, Approved Oil Company.

Former Club President George Prezioso’s table.

Nicole Macca with her award.



Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Kerr, who currently has a morning show at IHeart Media’s Q104.3, is an iconic radio personality who has been broadcasting for over 50 years. He has been a veteran master of ceremonies for the Cathedral Club for over 20 years.

The Xaverian High School Pipe and Drum ensemble provided musical fanfare as the illustrious members of the dais entered the ballroom. Then the NYPD ceremonial unit color guard presented the colors and the national anthem was sung by a police officer.Rev. Michael Falce gave the Invocation and Monisgnor Joseph R. Grimaldi, Diocese vicar general, gave the benediction.

Harry D’Onofrio’s table.