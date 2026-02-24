Brooklyn GOP hosts Lincoln Day Gala at El Caribe

The Brooklyn GOP hosted its annual Lincoln Day Gala at El Caribe Country Club, 5945 Strickland Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The event featured speakers, including candidate for Governor of New York Bruce Blakeman, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, party leaders and other elected officials.

“The Brooklyn GOP Lincoln Day Gala was a tremendous success and marked the first public event where our new statewide ticket — Bruce Blakeman for governor, Joseph Hernandez for state comptroller and Saritha Komatireddy for attorney general — appeared together before supporters,” said Brooklyn GOP Chairperson Liam McCabe. “The enthusiasm and strong turnout demonstrated growing momentum across Brooklyn and New York as we build the coalition needed to win in the months ahead.”

Republican candidate for Governor of New York Bruce Blakeman. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

Republican candidate for Governor of New York Bruce Blakeman. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

State Sen. Steve Chan. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

The Brooklyn GOP’s Lincoln Day Gala saw a big turnout featuring elected officials, Republican leaders and candidates. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

New York State Comptroller candidate Joseph Hernandez. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

New York Attorney General candidate Saritha Komatireddy. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

Assemblymember Lester Chang. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

Brooklyn GOP Chairperson Liam McCabe. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

McCabe said that Malliotakis spoke about perseverance in public service despite “the desperate attempts by the Democrats to subvert the will of the people of NY-11 with endless lawsuits.”

“Overall, it was an outstanding event, and I especially want to thank our executive committee and our district leaders whose hard work and dedication made this event possible,” he said.

The Brooklyn GOP’s Lincoln Day Gala saw a big turnout featuring elected officials, Republican leaders and candidates. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

Assemblymember Michael Novakhov called the day a success and thanked McCabe and Vice Chairperson Svetlana Zelinskaya “for their hard work and leadership in bringing together Republicans from across our borough and beyond. Events like this don’t happen without serious commitment behind the scenes.”

“It was an honor to stand alongside my colleagues in the Assembly, Senate and Congress, as well as our Republican candidates for statewide office,” Novakhov said. “We are united in our commitment to public safety, affordability and restoring common sense leadership to New York.”

The Brooklyn GOP’s Lincoln Day Gala saw a big turnout featuring elected officials, Republican leaders and candidates. Photo: Arthur De Gaeta/Brooklyn Eagle

“This evening became not just an event — it became a warm meeting of hearts,” Zelinskaya wrote on Facebook. “We remembered the great president Abraham Lincoln and together with his name in the hall, words of freedom, conscience and love for his country. At every table, it was not indifference but a living faith: in people, in the future, in those values that make us stronger. Tonight, the Republican Party was not just a party — it was a family united by a common memory, a common hope and a common responsibility for America’s tomorrow.”

“It was an honor to be tasked with introducing Nassau County executive and our next governor, Bruce Blakeman, to the audience,” State Sen. Steve Chan told the Brooklyn Eagle. “It was a fabulous and powerful event at the same time. New York is at a crossroads. Do we continue to spiral down the rabbit hole and keep on ‘fixing’ what is not broken to begin with? Or do we do a hard reset and actually start to mend? If you opt for the latter, then start by speaking at the ballot boxes.”