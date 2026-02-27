CB10 opposes DOT’s truck route proposal on Third Avenue between 65th and 86th streets

During its monthly meeting, Community Board 10 (CB10) members discussed their strong opposition to a proposed truck route by the New York Department of Transportation (DOT) that includes Third Avenue from 65th to 86th streets.

“Committee members expressed significant concerns about the proposed routes, citing potential negative impact on safety for children, increased congestion, noise and air pollution in already busy commercial and residential areas,” said Jaynemarie Capetanakis, temporary chairperson of the Traffic and Transportation Committee.

Members also stressed the need for a more thorough study of alternative routes and community input regarding the challenges imposed by large 53-foot trucks. The committee discussed the challenges given that the truck routes are in effect 24 hours a day for 365 days a year.

“Third Avenue is home to numerous residents, businesses and festivals which would all be impacted by this change,” Capetanakis said.

The NYC DOT’s proposal to form a truck route on Third Avenue between 65th and 86th Streets was strongly opposed by Community Board 10 members. Photo: Eagle Urban Media

The committee unanimously agreed to send a letter to DOT detailing their feedback and concerns.

“We have a motion to send a letter to NYC DOT and copy to elected officials in CB10 outlining concerns and comments about DOT’s proposed extension of truck routes to include Third Avenue from 65th to 86th streets and 86th from Third Avenue to Fort Hamilton Parkway,” said Capetanakis. “Third Avenue is already a busy commercial corridor with schools, restaurants, which include outdoor dining and buses.”

During the Feb. 23 meeting, board members doubled down on their opposition to the proposal.

“I was a little bit surprised by this,” said Lawrence Stelter. “DOT should know that Third Avenue is a commercial street with buses and bicycles. Likewise, with 86th Street, that’s the heart of the Bay Ridge shopping district. Here they are putting a truck route through the middle of it. Just folly. I’d be adamant about making sure this doesn’t go through.”

“We’re going to vote against it as we should, and they’re going to do what they want anyway, so this is extremely upsetting and frustrating,” said Julie Thum. “They are the ones that insisted we get the Citi Bikes, so we have those. When is it going to end? Now we have the increased dangers of more bicyclists, also. So, I just want to know if they’ve actually come and looked at the area. What do we do if they just override any recommendations or suggestions?”

“Everybody was taken by surprise because you’re talking about an already crowded and difficult to navigate street,” said Capetanakis. “It’s one of the main arteries. It’s a commercial corridor in our community and, as anyone who’s tried to drive, ride their bike or walk even from 65th to 86th Street knows, there’s usually a number of double-parked cars or delivery trucks already that are in the roadway that would make it difficult or unsafe for people to have these large trucks coming through.”

The NYC DOT’s proposal to form a truck route on Third Avenue between 65th and 86th Streets was strongly opposed by Community Board 10 members. Photo: Eagle Urban Media

CB10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann said that DOT has asked for feedback.

“Now, they’re going to be moving towards rulemaking,” she said. “They say sometime in the spring during the rulemaking process. That’s a very public process. It’ll be the opportunity for further public comment. We’ll be able to attend public hearings hosted by the DOT. “

“They haven’t even begun their rulemaking phase, and we’re trying to get out ahead of it,” Capetanakis said. “We are trying to give comment ahead of their next stage in the presentation.”