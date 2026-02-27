Customers of Schnitzel Haus show support for its future location during board meeting

Loyal customers of the former Fifth Avenue restaurant Schnitzel Haus showed support for owner Fred Urban who is working on the restaurant’s future location, 114 Bay Ridge Ave.

The eatery is trying to obtain a liquor license from the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA).

During a Community Board 10 (CB10) meeting via Zoom on Feb. 23, members reviewed Urban’s application for removal of the liquor license at its old location, 7319 Fifth Ave., to its new one, which used to be the home of Spanish restaurant Case Pepe.

The owner is also seeking a temporary retail permit.

Board members stated that the old location was open for 18 years, and there was only one 311 call complaint about noise during that time.

The new location for Schnitzel Haus will be at the former Casa Pepe restaurant, which closed in 2019. Photo: Eagle Urban Media/File

CB10 Police and Public Safety Chairperson Chris Elisso recapped a previous meeting held Feb. 19.

“Local neighbors reached out to the district office over concerns of the use of a rear yard that was put up by the previous occupants,” he said. “This structure was erected without proper permits approximately 45 years ago. The district office also received over 60 emails in support of Schnitzel Haus and two emails in opposition. The applicant will not be using the rear yard and structure that was improperly erected and will be removed.”

One of the concerns from a neighbor who wrote in was noise that would come from the rear yard, however Urban said that it would be removed from the new restaurant.

“It was nice to see the community rally around us,” Urban told the Brooklyn Eagle. “There were a few naysayers, but we are sure to be an asset to that area and to our community that we’ve lived in our entire lives.”

The new location will host private parties and have live music, providing 36 seats with 18 tables. Hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Urban also said acoustic wall panels along with additional sheetrock will be added, which will address the noise concerns.

“I walk by the new location, and it would be wonderful to have something there,” said CB10 member Elizabeth Edmonds. “It has been sitting there empty for so long, and we’ve heard great things about Schnitzel Haus, and that area could really use something.”

The Urban family hopes to open its new location soon. Photo: Fred Urban

“There’s no outdoor structure that’s going to be there,” said CB10 Chairperson Sandy Vallas during the meeting. “They’re going to dismantle it, which should alleviate any concern the neighbor had about noise as long as the doors and everything are kept shut when the music is playing.”

When asked why the change in location, Urban said that “the neighborhood has changed and it doesn’t fit our cuisine.”

Other customers showed their support.

“I’ve lived in Bay Ridge for 69 years,” said Jack La Torre. “The Schnitzel Haus is such a unique place and Bay Ridge is such a unique place that we need something like it. I know they are hard workers, great people and I don’t see any problem with them obtaining a liquor license.”

“They run a well-run family business,” said another. “They have been an integral part of this community for many years and anybody who has gone there knows they run a tight ship and as far as any kind of noise.”

A motion was made to deny the application unless they agree to the following stipulations: The premises will be operated as a restaurant; there will be no sale or consumption of alcohol on the premises until the SLA issues the appropriate license; the owner or manager will be on site during all hours of operation; the hours of operations stay the same as noted; no outdoor music; the doors and windows will remain closed with any amplified music.

Urban agreed and the board approved of the request for the restaurant’s license. The next step for Urban is to get the license from SLA.

“Can’t wait for us to finally open the doors and welcome you all into our new Haus,” he wrote on Facebook.