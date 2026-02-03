Father Peter Purpura new chancellor for the Diocese of Brooklyn

Father Peter Purpura was officially appointed on Friday as the new chancellor for the Diocese of Brooklyn, Bishop Robert Brennan announced.

Purpura succeeds Monsignor Steven Aguggia, who served the role since 2020.

Purpura was ordained to the priesthood in 2007. He has served as the regional vicar for Queens West since 2023 and as pastor at Our Lady of Hope in Middle Village since 2019. He will remain pastor at the parish until June 30.

“I thank Bishop Brennan for his confidence in entrusting to me the important work of the chancellor,” said Purpura. “I hope that I can continue the great work of my predecessor.”

The Diocese of Brooklyn states the role of the chancellor is to oversee the recording of ecclesiastical acts, decrees and dispensations and to manage diocesan records and archives. The chancellor may also advise the diocesan bishop on various matters.

The Diocese of Brooklyn serves 1.3 million Catholics in Brooklyn and Queens with 172 parishes and 63 elementary school academies.

Father Peter Purpura. Photo courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn

“Father Peter Purpura has done a fantastic job working with me as a vicar, showing himself to be talented, dedicated and engaged with the priests in the diocese,” Brennan said. “His broad background in canon law, and his pastoral heart is the perfect combination to build upon what Monsignor Aguggia has already accomplished.”

Purpura has also served as vice chancellor from 2016 to 2023 and rector at St. James Cathedral Basilica from 2015 to 2019. Before that, he served numerous parishes in Brooklyn and Queens as parochial vicar.

Last year, he was also named a Fire Department of New York Chaplain.

“Congratulations to Father Peter Purpura on his appointment as chancellor for the Diocese of Brooklyn,” wrote the FDNY on Facebook. “Appointed by Bishop Robert Brennan, Father Purpura will assume this role on Jan. 30, bringing with him years of pastoral leadership, service and dedication to the communities of Brooklyn and Queens. We wish Father Purpura continued success as he takes on this important responsibility.”

Brennan thanked Aguggia for his service as chancellor. “I am very grateful to Monsignor Aguggia who has remained as chancellor and stayed with me since I was installed as bishop in 2021, much past a normal transition period,” he said. “Throughout this time, I know the effort he has put into this demanding role while taking good care of the faithful and the parish of St. Pancras.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve the diocesan curia for 25 years, seeing firsthand how our work serves the larger mission of the church,” Aguggia said. “It has been a privilege to support three bishops, Bishops Brennan, Nicholas DiMarzio and Thomas Daily as well as our priests, deacons, religious and faithful in this mission.”