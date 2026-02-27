Fort Hamilton salutes USO’s 85th birthday

The USO (United Service Organizations Inc.) was founded in New York on Feb. 4, 1941 by Mary Ingraham. It reportedly brought together six civilian organizations: the Salvation Army, YMCA, YWCA, National Catholic Community Service, National Travelers Aid Association and the National Jewish Welfare Board. One of the first USO Canteen Centers opened in July 1942 in a former Bay Ridge restaurant on the corner across Fourth Avenue from the Fort Hamilton Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library.

Dedicating the General Colin Powell USO Center at Fort Hamilton.

Much later a new USO Center was dedicated at 237 Grimes Road at the Fort Hamilton Army Base. On Nov. 20, 2000, the Fort Hamilton USO Center was named in honor of the 12th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Colin L. Powell (Army retired).

Col. Melissa Cantwell, USO official Janet Morse and Command Sgt. Major Eric Riding.

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding and soldiers assigned to the NYC Recruiting Battalion at Fort Hamilton celebrated the USO’s 85th birthday on Feb. 4 at the USO Center with Janet Morse, area operations specialist with USO Greater New York.

A new USO Center at the MEPS building at Fort Hamilton.

***

On Sunday evening, Feb. 14, the Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade Committee held its 51st annual dinner dance in the auditorium of St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy, Fourth Avenue and 97th Street.

Last year’s Grand Marshal Marty Cottingham congratulates Magee Hickey.

The Canny Brothers Band on stage.



The popular Canny Bros. Band pumped out a nice mix of Irish tunes from the auditorium stage. And the Clann Eireann Pipe and Drums Corps performed as a musical honor guard as 2026 Parade Grand Marshal Magee Hickey and her aides passed from the back of the auditorium, through the ranks of the pipers, front and center to have their parade sashes pinned on by Parade Vice Chairman Mary Hogan. Michelle Brennan-Conlon is the parade chairman.

Parade Grand Marshal Magee Hickey and her aides.

Hickey was born in Park Slope and is a news reporter for PIX11.

Her aides are Mark Barrett, Neil Patrick Callaghan, William B. Cullen, Jr.; Jim Donovan, Maureen Shaffer Edison, Tara Hodgens, John Patrick McGoldrick, Francis J. Sheridan, Jr. and Michael Zwosta.

Irish tenor John Houlihan sang the American and Irish national anthems.

Magee Hickey with Parade Chair Michelle Brennan-Conlon and Mike Conlon.



Father Larry Ryan, the parade chaplain and pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, gave the invocation and Irish tenor John Houlihan sang Ireland’s national anthem, “Amhran na bhFiann” (“The Soldier’s Song”), and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Michael Conlon, a former Irish broadcaster and a longtime member of the parade committee, announced brief bios of each parade honoree as they walked to the front of the auditorium.

Magee Hickey and her husband Rick.



***

The Society of Old Brooklynites, in its efforts to help promote the 250th Anniversary of America, will hold its Wednesday, March 4 meeting at 6 p.m. at the New York Harbor Defense Museum, where members will tour the museum’s Brooklyn Battle Exhibition, other exhibits and hear a presentation by museum executive director and Curator Justin Batt. Dr. Fred Monderson is the Society’s president.