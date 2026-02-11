Galaxy Comics in Bay Ridge to close next month

It’s the end of an era for a Bay Ridge comic shop. Galaxy Comics, 6823 Fifth Ave., will permanently close on March 1.

A sign was posted inside the store that thanked its loyal patrons and announced sales, such as graphic novels ranging from 25 to 50% off and buy-one-get-one Funko Pops.

The store is located next to Alpine Cinema and many moviegoers visited the shop.

The shop was originally named Mutant Mania III.

“My brother works at the shop, and it was the only comic store in my area,” said Hoi Chen. “I’ve been a longtime customer and friend of the owners since they first opened. I would go every week and have lovely conversations over the years about movies and comics. It got hit hard from COVID-19 and the decline of the comic book industry. It was one of the last standing nerd culture entertainments in Bay Ridge.”



In 2020, Chen created a GoFundMe page when the store struggled during the pandemic to help keep it open.

The owner of the store declined to comment on the shop’s closing.

Customers took to social media to discuss their memories.

“Such a great spot next to the theater and across from Mike’s Donuts,” wrote one person. “I’ll definitely have to visit before closing.”

“No way it’s closing,” wrote another. “I am gonna miss this comic store. I [made] so many new friends from this place. It’s sad to see it go.”

The store’s Park Slope branch at 431 Fifth Ave. will remain open.

The store will be closing March 1. Photos courtesy of Hoi Chen