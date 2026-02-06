Girl, 11, killed in Bath Beach hit and run, bus driver arrested

A driver, 62, was arrested after a girl, 11, was struck and killed by a school bus in a hit and run at Bath Beach Feb. 5.

Wawa Aurelus was charged with motor vehicle failure to yield to a pedestrian or bicyclist and

failure to exercise due care.

Police said that at 3:05 p.m., the driver traveled south on 23rd Avenue and made a right turn onto west Bath Avenue when the girl, Amira Aminova, was crossing in the marked crosswalk. The bus hit her, leaving her with trauma to her head and body.

State Sen. Steve Chan showed up at the scene following the collision. Photo courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan

EMS rushed her to Maimonides Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Aurelus didn’t remain on the scene, but police found him hours later in Brooklyn. It is unclear if he knew that he had hit the girl.

According to the New York Daily News, surveillance video shows Aminova begins crossing Bath Ave. at a crosswalk, only to start running when she notices the turning yellow school bus.

“She came in every day,” a worker at a nearby deli told the outlet. “She bought chocolate and a soda. She left here when she got hit. Oh my god, she didn’t usually go that way. She was all alone.”